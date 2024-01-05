Left Menu

Konkan divisional commissioner seeks increased role of parties in voter registration programme

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra’s Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, who is also the electoral roll observer, has emphasized the need for increased participation of political parties in the voter registration program, officials said on Friday. Kalyankar met representatives of all recognised parties in Thane district on Wednesday and urged them to appoint booth-level agents to ensure “transparent and quality updates” to the voter list, the officials said.

