Konkan divisional commissioner seeks increased role of parties in voter registration programme

Maharashtra’s Konkan Divisional Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, who is also the electoral roll observer, has emphasized the need for increased participation of political parties in the voter registration program, officials said on Friday. Kalyankar met representatives of all recognised parties in Thane district on Wednesday and urged them to appoint booth-level agents to ensure “transparent and quality updates” to the voter list, the officials said.

