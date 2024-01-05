Left Menu

Fortis healthcare launches institute for specialised treatment of blood cancer, disorders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:43 IST
Fortis healthcare launches institute for specialised treatment of blood cancer, disorders
  • Country:
  • India

A well-known private healthcare group, Fortis on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art facility for the specialised treatment of blood cancers and disorders, which it said ''represented a critical step'' in addressing the urgent need for comprehensive holistic care.

The Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders also integrates paediatric and geriatric care, advanced transplant procedures, and hematopathology expertise, all under one roof, Fortis Healthcare said in a release.

The Institute also launched CAR-T cell therapy to its extensive network of Bone Marrow Transplant centres in Mohali, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Bangalore, the statement said.

This initiative is supported by a commercial collaboration with ImmunoACT, an IIT-Bombay spin-off and pioneer in India's first fully indigenous and commercially approved gene-modified cell therapy.

The NexCAR19, India's first market-authorised CAR-T cell therapy, offers a new ray of hope for treating B-cell lymphomas and B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in patients aged 15 and above, who have previously found limited success with other treatments.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said, ''The establishment of the Fortis Institute of Blood Disorders is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to medical excellence and patient-focused care. The integration of advanced CAR-T cell therapy across our Bone Marrow Transplant centres in India sets a new benchmark in the treatment of complex blood cancers." "This initiative is a key part of our mission to offer the highest standard of care in precision medicine and comprehensive healthcare solutions," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024