Russian firefighters battle to put out huge fire at online retailer's warehouse

Firefighters in St. Petersburg were battling on Saturday to put out a huge fire at a warehouse belonging to one of Russia's biggest online retailers, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said. The warehouse's owner, Wildberries, said in a statement that all its staff had been evacuated. Nobody was reported to have been hurt.

There was no immediate word on how the fire, which covered 50,000 square metres and was rated as a category five, the most serious, had started in the suburb of Russia's second city. Nearly 300 firefighters and dozens of fire engines, as well as helicopters, were battling to put out the blaze, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Videos posted online showed thick black smoke rising into the sky and huge flames.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)