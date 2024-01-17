UK finance minister Hunt says inflation does not fall in a straight line
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 12:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that inflation does not fall in a straight line, after data showed the figure rose for the first time in 10 months.
"Inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it," Hunt said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeremy Hunt
- Hunt
- British
Advertisement