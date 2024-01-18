24,620 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 -health ministry in Gaza
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-01-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 19:08 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A total of 24,620 Palestinians have been killed and 61,830 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Some 172 Palestinians were killed and 326 have been injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Palestinians
- Israeli
Advertisement