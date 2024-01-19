French ambassador arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry -RIA

French Ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the day before that it would summon the French ambassador over allegations of mercenaries, which France denies.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had killed more than 60 foreign mercenaries, mostly French citizens, in Kharkiv, the largest city in eastern Ukraine.

