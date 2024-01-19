Indian Immunologicals rolls out 1st indigenously developed Hepatitis Avaccine

Indian Immunologicals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and a leading bio-pharmaceutical company, launched the country's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine on Friday.

The new vaccine Havisure represents a significant step forward in the country's fight against Hepatitis A and is poised to make a substantial contribution to public health, a company statement said, adding it will also help the country in achieving self-sufficiency in production of the vaccine.

The parent NDBB is the market leader in veterinary and human biologicals in the country, manufacturing over 150 products.

The indigenously developed vaccine will help in preventing Hepatitis A, which is a highly contagious liver infection that poses a significant public health challenge. Hepatitis A is a viral infection primarily spread through the fecal-oral route, meaning that it is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

Currently Hepatitis A vaccines are imported.

According to the company, the vaccine has undergone extensive clinical trials at eight centres and is proven to be safe and efficacious.

Havisure is a two-dose vaccine. The first dose is administered to children of over 12 months of age and the second dose is given after 6 months of the first one.

