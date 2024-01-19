Left Menu

Indian Immunologicals rolls out 1st indigenously developed Hepatitis Avaccine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 19:20 IST
Indian Immunologicals rolls out 1st indigenously developed Hepatitis Avaccine

Indian Immunologicals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and a leading bio-pharmaceutical company, launched the country's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine on Friday.

The new vaccine Havisure represents a significant step forward in the country's fight against Hepatitis A and is poised to make a substantial contribution to public health, a company statement said, adding it will also help the country in achieving self-sufficiency in production of the vaccine.

The parent NDBB is the market leader in veterinary and human biologicals in the country, manufacturing over 150 products.

The indigenously developed vaccine will help in preventing Hepatitis A, which is a highly contagious liver infection that poses a significant public health challenge. Hepatitis A is a viral infection primarily spread through the fecal-oral route, meaning that it is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

Currently Hepatitis A vaccines are imported.

According to the company, the vaccine has undergone extensive clinical trials at eight centres and is proven to be safe and efficacious.

Havisure is a two-dose vaccine. The first dose is administered to children of over 12 months of age and the second dose is given after 6 months of the first one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024