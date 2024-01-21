Left Menu

Fire breaks out at hospital in Mumbai; 6 ICU patients shifted

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 12:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a civic-run hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours on Sunday following which six patients were shifted from its Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a fire official said.

The incident was reported at 1.47 am at the Dr Ambedkar Hospital at Tagore Nagar in suburban Vikhroli, he said. The fire was confined to the main cable of an air suction motor in the ICU on the ground floor of the three-storey hospital building, the official said. As a precautionary measure, six patients, including four senior citizens, were shifted from the ICU ward to the nearby casualty ward in the presence of doctors, he said.

Two of those patients, who were already critical when admitted, were later shifted to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar area, he said. management. The other four patients were stable and hence being provided medical care in the Ambedkar Hospital, the official said.

The fire was extinguished by 2.25 am, he said.

A probe was on into the cause of the blaze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

