Successful Rare Surgery at Eternal Hospital using Bio-Inductive Collagen Implant

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India In a groundbreaking achievement, a complex surgery was performed at Eternal Hospital to repair a rare Tendon Achilles avulsion using a cutting-edge bio-inductive collagen membrane named ''Regenten.'' This marks the first-ever implementation of such a procedure in the state of Rajasthan and only the third time in North India, with a total of 40 cases reported nationwide.

The 45-year-old patient, Sunita (name changed), was struggling to walk due to a rare injury to her Tendon Achilles, making any weight-bearing impossible. Dr. Aditya Soral, Associate Director and Sports Injury Expert at Eternal Hospital, successfully conducted the intricate surgery.

Challenging Treatment for a Rare Injury Dr. Soral explained that Tendon Achilles injuries are already rare, and when it involves an avulsion of the Achilles tendon, the challenges escalate. Even after surgically placing the tendon in the correct position, there is a high risk of it displacing again due to limited blood flow in the area and the degeneration of the tendon.

State's First Use of New Implant In this case, a bio-inductive collagen implant named ''Regenten'' was employed for the first time in the state of Rajasthan. This implant, developed by Smith and Nephew, acts as a collagen scaffold aiding in the recovery of the tendon. Dr. Soral highlighted its potential applications in ankle injuries and rotator cuff injuries of the shoulder.

Acknowledgments and Collaborative Efforts The success of this case was attributed to the collaborative efforts of the anesthesia team led by Dr. Mona Bana, as well as the support from senior orthopedic surgeons Dr. Rajeev Bhargava, Dr. Vinay Gupta, and Dr. Akash Bansal & Dr. Aakanksha Chandra. The hospital's MD & Co-Chairperson, Manju Sharma and CEO Dr. Pracheesh Prakash, expressed their satisfaction in providing advanced and seamless treatment to the patient.

Prominent Implant Use: Notably, the ''Regenten'' implant showcased its effectiveness not only in Achilles injuries but also in shoulder rotator cuff tears. This breakthrough opens new avenues for patients seeking advanced solutions.

