Gehlot hospitalised after he tests positive for Covid, swine flu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 18:51 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was admitted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here with a fever and low oxygen saturation after he tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

In a post on X on Friday night, Gehlot said he had a fever for the past few days and had tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.

Dr Achal Sharma, Superintendent, SMS Hospital said on Saturday that Gehlot was admitted to the government facility late last night with a fever and low oxygen saturation.

He is on oxygen support and his condition is stable, Sharma said.

In his post on X, Gehlot had said, ''Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days.'' ''In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health,'' he had said.

