At least 37 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah -health officials
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-02-2024 07:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 07:42 IST
At least 37 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the southern city of Rafah, according to Gaza health officials.
Twenty Palestinians bodies are at the Kuwaiti hospital, 12 at the European hospital, and 5 at the Abu Youssef Al-Najar Hospital, the health officials told Reuters.
