WHO chief continues to call for a ceasefire in Gaza
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:32 IST
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) continued on Monday to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added on the sidelines of the World Governments Summits 2024 in Dubai that help provided so far to Gaza in terms of medical supplies is “a drop in the ocean of need which continues to grow every day”.
