Left Menu

WHO announces updates to 2nd edition of guidance on treatment of tuberculosis

The updated guidance will avail of the latest evidence and best available practices on TPT regimens for individuals of all ages in contact with TB patients and dosing schedules.

WHO | Geneva | Updated: 15-02-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 12:16 IST
WHO announces updates to 2nd edition of guidance on treatment of tuberculosis
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

In a Rapid Communication issued today, the World Health Organization (WHO) is announcing a number of updates to its forthcoming 2nd edition of the guidance on the treatment of tuberculosis (TB) infection, or TB preventive treatment (TPT). This will help national TB programmes, public and private healthcare providers, funders and other stakeholders to prepare for the changes that will be introduced when the updated guidelines and accompanying operational handbook on TPT are released later this year.

 

Effective TPT in people at highest risk of progression safely reduces the likelihood of developing TB disease. This includes individuals exposed to multidrug- or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB).

The updated guidance will avail of the latest evidence and best available practices on TPT regimens for individuals of all ages in contact with TB patients and dosing schedules. It will also incorporate current recommendations on screening strategies to rule out TB disease ahead of starting TPT, and the use of tests of TB infection.

In September 2023, at the UN High Level Meeting on Tuberculosis, Member States committed to increase TPT to reach at least 90% of contacts, people with HIV and others eligible by 2027 [1]. “We urge national programmes, technical partners, donors, civil society and other stakeholders to support the rapid scaleup of TPT services, including the new recommendation for people exposed to MDR-TB, and work steadily towards the global targets”, said Dr Tereza Kasaeva, Director of the WHO's Global Tuberculosis Programme.

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024