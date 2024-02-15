Gaza: Threat of ground invasion looms over Rafah
UN News | Updated: 15-02-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 18:55 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli envoy recognises India as a beacon of tolerance amid rising global anti-Semitism
India mourns Holocaust victims, reaffirms its stand against terrorism amid Israel-Hamas war
Israeli military confirms channelling "large volumes of water" in suspected Hamas tunnels
Israel's National Security Minister threatens to topple govt over emerging hostage deal
Israel demands UNRWA be stripped of authority in Gaza over staff terror ties