World Health Organization trying to get access to Gaza hospital after raid

We are trying to get access because people who are still in Nasser medical complex need assistance." Israel's military called the raid on Nasser Hospital "precise and limited" and said it was based on information that Hamas militants were keeping hostages in the facility, with some bodies of captives possibly there.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it was trying to get access to biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, the Nasser Hospital, after an Israeli raid. "There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said.

"There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continuation of the provision of life-saving services... We are trying to get access because people who are still in Nasser medical complex need assistance." Israel's military called the raid on Nasser Hospital "precise and limited" and said it was based on information that Hamas militants were keeping hostages in the facility, with some bodies of captives possibly there.

