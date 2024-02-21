Left Menu

Dr Mandaviya urges all countries to join hands to strengthen global digital health framework

Dr Mandaviya said that “the GIDH will allow the democratization of digital health technologies in national digital health transformation particularly the Global South.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:19 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare virtually addressed the public launch event of the World Health Organization’s Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH). The GIDH is a WHO managed network which was unanimously adopted by all G20 countries, invited countries and international organizations and collectively launched as a key deliverable of India’s G20 Presidency during the Health Ministers’ Meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on 19 August, 2023.

Addressing the session, Dr Mandaviya said, “Our collaboration with the WHO on the GIDH is a testament to our shared commitment towards transforming the digital health ecosystem. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration of the G20 Summit also welcomed the establishment of GIDH within the framework of the WHO.”

Dr Mandaviya said that “the GIDH will allow the democratization of digital health technologies in national digital health transformation particularly the Global South. The success of the GIDH also requires strong regional cooperation.” He also urged the WHO-SEARO (Southeast Asia Region) Director to implement the GIDH in the region.

The Union Health Minister highlighted “India’s ground-breaking digital health transformations, particularly through the flagship Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission which promotes healthcare digitization and creates an interoperable digital ecosystem”.

Reiterating India’s unwavering support to the GIDH for its implementation, advancement and sustainability, he urged all member countries to join hands to strengthen the global digital health framework. He said this will empower countries in their journey towards ensuring universal health coverage.

(With Inputs from PIB)

