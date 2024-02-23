NCDC fought like a warrior during the pandemic to contain the spread of Covid-19: Dr. V. K. Paul

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel inaugurated the first National Public Health India Conference (NPHICON-2024) in the presence of Dr. V. K. Paul, Member NITI Aayog, here today. This three-day long conference is being organized from 23rd to 25th February 2024 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof S P Singh Baghel highlighted the significance of the conference in advancing public health discourse and in formulating policies aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat. The minister commended NCDC for its leadership and dedication in organizing this pivotal event that will contribute to the development of resilient health policies and interventions.

Prof. Baghel said, “At the heart of our vision for India's development is the recognition that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a fundamental human right and the cornerstone of sustainable development. A healthy population is not only more productive but also more resilient in the face of adverse conditions. It is therefore imperative that we prioritize health as a central tenet of our development agenda”.

The Union Minister stated that “with a large population, rapid urbanization and increasing health care needs, the challenges are immense. However, amidst these challenges lie unique opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and pave the way towards a healthier and more prosperous future for all”.

He also said that the conference will provide a common platform for exchaning experiences and best practices on public health concerns and relevant allied health practices in the country.

Dr. V.K. Paul applauded the NCDC for working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic. He said that India has to rely on its strong network of health centres especially Aushman Arogya Mandir to strengthen the health systems. He urged researchers to stick to good methodologies for research so that future health emergencies can be tackled with ease.

Sh. Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary conveyed a message acknowledging the importance of NPHICON 2024 in providing a forum for sharing experiences and best practices at the local level. He underscored the role of the conference in supporting policy development and interventions for the advancement of public health. He also extended his best wishes to NCDC and all participants for a successful and impactful conference.

Prof. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), commended NCDC for organizing NPHICON 2024 and bringing together national experts, program implementers, and students. Dr Goel emphasized the collaborative nature of the conference, fostering innovative solutions and contributing to the larger goal of building a resilient and healthy nation.

Dr Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, emphasized that India has the potential to become a global leader in expanding programs and resources for access to medical countermeasures, global health security preparedness and response, and digital health. “It is crucial to highlight and showcase the best practices and initiatives in the realm of public health”, he stated.

During the occasion, a revamped NCDC website, a new E-Journal of NCDC, Epi-Dis-Phere Public Health Resilience and E-Techno-doc comprising of oral and poster abstracts of presentations to be done at NCDC was also launched.

