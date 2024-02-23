Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 22:54 IST
Accident victim transfused with wrong blood type dies in Jaipur hospital
A 23-year-old man died here at the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Friday, around a fortnight after he was transfused with a wrong blood type, an official said. Sachin Sharma, a resident of Bandikui town, was admitted to the Trauma Centre of the hospital on February 12 after he suffered severe injuries in a road accident in Kotputli city.

In the wake of the incident, the state government put three doctors on pending posting order and suspended a nursing staff after they were found guilty in a probe conducted by a committee.

According to an official statement, additional chief secretary Shubhra Singh has put three doctors, Dr SK Goyal, Dr Daulatram, and Dr Rishabh Chalana, on a pending posting order and suspended nursing staff Ashok Kumar Verma.

According to the report, the sample for blood transfusion was taken by Nursing Officer Ashok Kumar Verma. Resident Dr Rishabh Chalana did not write any notes on the patient's record and Assistant Professor Dr S K Goyal did not pay attention to the blood transfusion parameters before the surgery.

Dr Daulatram, who was on duty at Trauma Blood Bank on the night of February 15, also failed to inform his superiors about the wrong blood group, the report said.

''The patient died today while undergoing treatment. Cause of death is unclear as family members have refused to get the post mortem done. The body has been kept at the hospital's mortuary,'' SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said.

He said the patient's blood group was O positive but he was transfused with AB positive blood.

An official familiar with the matter said due to the wrong blood transfusion, both kidneys of the patient developed complications and he was put on dialysis. The Congress slammed the state BJP government for the lapse and demanded it compensate the victim. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tikaram Jully wrote on X: ''The Bhajanlal government of the state seems to be failing on every front. From the poor condition of law and order to the condition of the health department in the state remains worrying! The government should take strict action against the culprits and provide financial help to the family.''

