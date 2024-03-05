North Gaza aid mission reveals more infants may die from hunger
UN News | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 18:57 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa asks World Court to find Israeli occupation illegal
29,195 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, health ministry in Gaza says
US, Russia to speak on Israeli occupation at top U.N. court
Israeli military hits Hezbollah bases in Lebanon
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted Israeli and US ships in Red Sea