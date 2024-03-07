Spain to give UNRWA extra 20 mln euros - Foreign Minister

Spain will send the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA an additional 20 million euros ($21.88 million) in aid, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Thursday.

This will be on top of the 3.5 million euros the country has already pledged in February.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

