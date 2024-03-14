Left Menu

Container rates drop to unsustainable levels, Maersk CEO says

"Freight rates have fallen significantly since the good years of 2021 and 2022, and have fallen actually to an unsustainable level," Clerc said on Thursday. An influx of new container ships last year added 9% to the industry's global capacity, which is expected to increase by another 11% this year and a further 7% in 2025, the CEO added.

The global container shipping market faces overcapacity in the coming years and the rates paid by customers have fallen to an unsustainable level, Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc told the group's annual meeting of shareholders on Thursday.

Maersk last month warned

"Demand growth, slow-steaming, ship recycling will have to offset over time this overcapacity so that we can get back to a healthy earnings level," Clerc said.

