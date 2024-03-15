US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday expanded the use of Bristol Myers Squibb's cell therapy, Breyanzi, for a type of slow-growing blood cancer, marking the second approval for the treatment.

Breyanzi was initially approved in the United States in June 2022 to treat a type of blood cancer known as large B-cell lymphoma in adult patients whose disease has returned or stopped responding to treatment. With the FDA's decision, the therapy is now approved to treat patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

The disease is characterized by increased production of abnormal white blood cells that have difficulty fighting infections. These faulty cells can be found in the bone marrow or lymph nodes. The therapy brought in $364 million in revenue in 2023.

Its sales are expected to reach $2 billion by 2030, according to LSEG estimates, helping the company fill in some of the expected gap when top-sellers like cancer drug Opdivo lose patent protection.

