Left Menu

France's CMA CGM agrees to buy BFM-owner Altice Media for $1.69 bln

French shipping company CMA CGM has agreed to buy telecom group Altice's French media unit, which owns leading news channel BFM TV, for an enterprise value of 1.55 billion euros ($1.69 billion), both companies said on Friday. CMA CGM's Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade intends to create a large media conglomerate in France, the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 16:12 IST
France's CMA CGM agrees to buy BFM-owner Altice Media for $1.69 bln

French shipping company CMA CGM has agreed to buy telecom group Altice's French media unit, which owns leading news channel BFM TV, for an enterprise value of 1.55 billion euros ($1.69 billion), both companies said on Friday.

CMA CGM's Chief Executive Rodolphe Saade intends to create a large media conglomerate in France, the company said in a statement. "With this planned acquisition, we have the ambition to continue our long-term development in the media industry," he said.

Altice's founder and owner Patrick Drahi, who had recently vowed to cut his company's massive debt

through asset disposals, said the deal would allow the BFM and the RMC radio station to continue to grow under Saade's ownership. BFM is France's leading TV news channel, and says it has 12 million daily viewers.

A post-COVID shipping boom fanned profits for shipping firms, prompting CMA CGM to invest in port terminals, logistics firms and French media. Cash-rich CMA CGM already owns French regional newspapers La Tribune, La Provence and Corse Matin and holds a more than 10% stake in M6, France's second-biggest private TV network.

The transaction will be submitted for regulatory approval in France and is expected to close during the summer, Altice said. CMA CGM is being advised by Morgan Stanley and Messier & Associés and Altice is being advised by Lazard.

Drahi is striving to boost creditors' confidence in the financial reliability of his media-to-cable conglomerate at a time when revenues and profits at Altice France, the country's second largest telecom group, have declined. ($1 = 0.9185 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024