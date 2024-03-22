Left Menu

Britain's Kate must be given privacy to focus on treatment, says PM Sunak

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," Sunak said in a statement. "She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, should be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her family, following news that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer. "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery," Sunak said in a statement.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. "When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

