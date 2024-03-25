Left Menu

Brain dead soldier's heart, liver donated to save two lives

The family members of a CRPF soldier in Odishas Khurda district on Monday donated his heart and liver following his brain death.A doctor in the private hospital where he died said the two organs were carried to Kolkata and Mumbai to give a new lease of life to two persons.According to sources in the hospital, Krushna Chandra Mahabhoi was serving as a havildar in CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 20:56 IST
The family members of a CRPF soldier in Odisha's Khurda district on Monday donated his heart and liver following his brain death.

A doctor in the private hospital where he died said the two organs were carried to Kolkata and Mumbai to give a new lease of life to two persons.

According to sources in the hospital, Krushna Chandra Mahabhoi was serving as a havildar in CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir. Suffering from a chronic kidney disease, he has been undergoing dialysis for some two years. He was found brain dead at a hospital here on March 20. "After his brain death, we sought permission from the family members for organ donation and they agreed. Subsequently, arrangements were made for that," said Dr Alisha Choudhury of the private hospital.

Initially, the family was reluctant to allow doctors to take out the organs from his body. ''But my mother suggested that my father has devoted his life to the nation. Now, if two people can survive with my father's organ, that will also be a service. So, we agreed," said the deceased's son Satyabrata Mahabhoi. While Mahabhoi's heart will be transplanted in a patient in Kolkata and liver in another patient in Mumbai, Satyabrata said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

