Israeli PM Netanyahu’s hernia operation was successful, hospital says
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 09:48 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was conscious and conversing with family on Monday after undergoing a successful hernia operation, the hospital treating him said.
Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem said Netanyahu was recovering, but did not immediately specify how long that might take.
