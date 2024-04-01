Left Menu

Historic milestone: PM Modi on India's coal, lignite production crossing 1 billion tonnes

Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes in coal and lignite production marks a historic milestone for India, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.

With India's coal and lignite production crossing 1 billion tonnes for the first time in 2023-24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded it as a remarkable feat and a historic milestone.

India's total coal and lignite output stood at 937 million tonnes (MT) in the 2022-23 fiscal, according to official figures.

''A remarkable feat. Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes in coal and lignite production marks a historic milestone for India, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector. This also ensures India's path towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in a vital sector,'' Modi said in a post on X.

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi also praised the achievement.

''Proud to share that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we have registered a stellar achievement by crossing 1 billion tonne (BT) coal and lignite production,'' he said.

