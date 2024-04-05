Overcoming Windpipe Infiltration in Advanced Thyroid Cancer: MACS Clinic's Success in Complex Surgical Oncology

MACS Clinic, Bangalore excels in Evidence-Based Relevant Cancer Treatment: A 76-year-old patient is healed from advanced thyroid cancer with invasion of the trachea (windpipe) with surgery to remove the thyroid and to reconstruct the trachea in 2017 with an amazing 7-year healthy survival.

MACS Clinic is synonymous with their recommendations regarding cancer treatment in Bangalore as per the clinical diagnosis and the patient's health. The team of expert oncologists recommends a comprehensive protocol including surgery, preferring a minimally invasive approach over open surgeries for better outcomes and speedier recovery.

Early detection of cancer is always advisable. Prompt cancer treatment is necessary to arrest its spread at the detected stage. In most cases, removing affected tissues and tumors, depending upon the patient's cancer diagnosis, is the first line of treatment.

Dr. Sandeep Nayak, Founder and Chief Surgeon of MACS Clinic, Bangalore and his team of expert oncologists are renowned for treating thyroid cancer, thoracic cancer, gastrointestinal, and various other cancers. The clinic offers comprehensive treatment protocol for every cancer, including thyroid to overcome it in every possible way. Dr. Sandeep Nayak shares the story of a 76-year-old thyroid cancer patient whose cancer had infiltrated the trachea (windpipe). The case was challenging as the trachea or the windpipe is an important part of the respiratory system. The windpipe has to be reconstructed in a proper manner.

The patient approached the MACS clinic for cancer treatment. The oncologist team at MACS clinic recommended a multidisciplinary treatment as the trachea connects the larynx (voice box) to the bronchi, which leads to the lungs. Hence, it was essential to reconstruct the trachea. This complicates an already complex thyroidectomy surgery. The trachea must be reconstructed for normal breathing to be restored.

According to Dr. Sandeep Nayak, ''The successful treatment of thyroid cancer infiltrating the trachea involves surgical resection and reconstruction. This is a very complex surgery with a high risk of complications. We had to remove the malignant tissue and restore the trachea's function.'' Under the leadership of Dr. Sandeep Nayak, the surgical team removed the affected part of the thyroid and reconstructed the trachea successfully.

Recently, the patient visited Dr Sandeep Nayak to extend gratitude for his disease-free condition. Elated to see and meet him, Dr Sandeep Nayak states, 'I am so glad to meet this elderly gentleman now 83 years old, with no health issues. I clearly remember the trachea resection and reconstruction procedures we performed for him. The procedures were challenging, considering his age. Fortunately, we performed the surgery without any complications, and the patient recovered well.' Ms. Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a medical tourism portal, asserts that the MACS clinic is one of the most well-established clinics offering a holistic approach to treating cancer. Led by Dr. Sandeep Nayak, among the expert oncologists in India, MACS Clinic makes considerable effort to guide patients and medical tourists in their battle against cancer through relevant medical treatment and offering mental support.

The multidisciplinary team at the MACS clinic has considerable experience and expertise in handling challenging cases.

Located in Jayanagar, Bangalore, the clinic is easily accessible and caters to patients from all walks of life and countries. The staff at the clinic extend their support to medical tourists approaching Dr Sandeep Nayak for consultation, treatment and follow-up sessions.

