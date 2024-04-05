Left Menu

Russian Arctic governor survives stabbing attack

(Adds Kremlin comment, investigators' statement) MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia's Arctic region of Murmansk survived a stabbing attack, and investigators said on Friday they had arrested a man with a criminal record who said he committed the assault out of "dislike" for the official.

The governor of Russia's Arctic region of Murmansk survived a stabbing attack, and investigators said on Friday they had arrested a man with a criminal record who said he committed the assault out of "dislike" for the official. The Kremlin said the assassination attempt, which took place after a town hall meeting on Thursday, must be investigated as fast as possible.

Lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said the governor, Andrei Chibis, was saved by a national guardsman who fired a warning shot in the air and then grabbed the attacker, wounding him in the leg and wrenching him away. A video published on Chibis's Telegram channel showed him lying in a hospital bed after undergoing surgery, and thanking doctors for saving him. The regional health ministry said his condition was still serious and he would need further treatment.

The state Investigative Committee said the attacker, who also required medical assistance, had previously been prosecuted for causing a minor injury. "During the interrogation, the man explained that he committed the attack because he disliked the governor, although he did not know him personally," it said.

It said forensic tests including a psychiatric evaluation had been ordered.

