Losses affect not just physically but also take toll on mental health: Sania Mirza

Star Indian tennis player Sania Mirza Friday said losses in a tournament not only affect an individual physically but also take a toll on mental health, while recalling that when she was playing, there was no discussion on the mental well-being of a sportsperson.

Mirza was in Delhi to inaugurate a boutique hospital by the name of Apollo Spectra and Apollo One Road.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, she said she received support from her family and team whenever she faced losses in any tournament.

''It was very difficult for me, especially since we usually do not talk much about mental health. We have only recently started discussing it. And dealing with those kinds of losses on a daily basis in a tournament, especially when people see us on TV and in the news, was really harsh,'' she recalled.

Mirza bid adieu to tennis in February last year.

Recalling her playing career and how she dealt with losses, she said, ''During that time, I was lucky enough to receive support from my family and team. I did everything to keep my mind stable to deal with those losses so that they would not pull me back.'' She stressed that dealing with mental health is really tough when one is experiencing losses, and sometimes players are not able recover from it.

''So, handling everything from physical to mental health is very important for everyone,'' she said.

Mirza noted that a woman's body undergoes significant changes, and stressed that ''with every passing year as you age, the recovery becomes slower''.

''I had a team of doctors and therapists to assist with these natural processes. Instead of being tense and avoiding them, we should know how to manage them.

''We cannot afford for these changes to affect our tournaments or work, so we also need to put a lot of effort into maintaining our mental and physical health. This way, we can manage everything without harming our performance. And also as women, we need to acknowledge that change will happen,'' she said.

In a statement, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited said the hospital brings together leading consultants and innovative technologies.

M B N Rao, chairman of the Board of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, emphasised the institution's commitment to making premium healthcare accessible to all.

''Our priority is to comfort patients and provide care with premium inpatient suites designed to facilitate faster recovery according to their personal preferences and choices,'' he said.

He also highlighted the state-of-the-art facilities, multidisciplinary team of specialists and cutting-edge technology, including robotic surgical systems and advanced diagnostic capabilities, as pivotal components in redefining patient experience and clinical outcomes in the region.

