WHO announces Health for All Film Festival shortlist and jury

WHO | Geneva | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:31 IST
More than 900 filmmakers from 110 countries have submitted short films for the 5th edition of the WHO Health for All Film Festival on themes ranging from climate change, refugees, tobacco, and gender-based violence. Some 60 films have been selected for the shortlist, for review by a jury of international artists and health experts, before the announcement of the winners on 26 May 2024.

“Storytelling through film brings a human dimension to WHO’s scientific work and helps us to better understand people’s experiences with health,” said WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The Health for All Film Festival is an important way to raise awareness on a wide range of health issues, contributing to WHO’s goal to ensure universal access to health as a human right.”

The following distinguished professionals, artists and activists, joined by WHO senior experts, comprise this year’s festival jury: Sharon Stone (actor from the USA); Alfonso Herrera (actor from Mexico); Nandita Das (actor from India); Apolline Traore (film director and producer from Burkina Faso); Yusra Mardini (refugee Olympic athlete from Syria); Mário Macilau (photographer from Mozambique).

The 61 shortlisted films can be watched in four YouTube playlists available on the Health for All Film Festival website, one for each of the competition categories: universal health coverage; emergencies, refugee and migrant health; better health and physical activity, and very short films.

The public is encouraged to view and comment on their favourite shortlisted films and champion them on social media using the hashtag #Film4Health.

In the coming weeks, jurors will review the shortlisted films and recommend seven winners to the WHO Director-General, who will make the final decision. Three “Grand Prix” and four special film prizes will be announced on 26 May at an Awards Ceremony on the eve of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Since the festival launched in 2020, more than 5000 films have been submitted by patients, health workers, activists, students, and professional filmmakers from all over the world.

