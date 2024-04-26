Left Menu

WHO says public health risk posed by bird flu virus is low

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization said on Friday that the current overall public health risk posed by H5N1 bird flu virus is low, but for those with exposure to infected birds or animals the risk of infection is considered low-to-moderate.

"The virus has been detected in milk and its potential role in transmission is being investigated", the agency added.

