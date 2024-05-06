Kargil unit of National Conference submits mass resignation citing "pressure" from high command

The Kargil unit of the National Conference has submitted a mass resignation letter alleging that the party's high command is pressurising them to support the Congress candidate for Ladakh. It said in the interest of Ladakh, the Ladakh Democratic Alliance has decided to project a joint candidate, Mohammad Haneefa Jan as an independent candidate.

"In the interest of the Ladakh region as a whole and in order to secure the future of our region, the Ladakh Democratic Alliance has unitedly decided to project a Joint Candidate namely Mohammad Haneefa Jan as an Independent Candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election from 1- Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency supported by all the Political and Religious Institutions unanimously coming across the party/religious affiliations," the letter stated. "The party high command is pressurising us (both telephonically as well on social media) to support the official candidate of INC from Ladakh which is unacceptable to us including J&K NC and INC Unit Kargil," it added.

The Kargil unit said that as it is being "insisted" to act against the interest of Ladakh people, they are "compelled to resign in masses." "In this connection, as the party insists us to act against the interest of the people of Ladakh, so we are compelled to resign in masses from all party functionaries including the undersigned from the party post. This letter may be considered as a mass resignation of all party functionaries from the primary membership of J&K National Conference," the letter further stated.

Following this, Qamar Ali Akhoon, the Additional General Secretary of NC Kargil Unit reiterated the stand, while speaking to ANI. "We were pressurised by the high command to support the official candidate of INC from Ladakh which is unacceptable to us including J&K NC and INC Unit Kargil," he said.

Ladakh will go to polls on May 20. The votes will be counted on June 4. In the 2019 elections, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of the BJP emerged victorious in Ladakh.

This time, the BJP has announced the candidature of Tashi Gyalson from Ladakh Constituency replacing its current MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from this seat. (ANI)

