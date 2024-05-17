Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

EU regulator scraps approval for pregnancy drug over cancer risk

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday recommended scrapping approval for a drug used to prolong gestation, citing a "possible but unconfirmed" risk of cancer. The EU health regulator's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which monitors drug-related side effects, considered new studies in its review that showed the treatment, 17-hydroxyprogesterone caproate (17-OHPC), was not effective in preventing premature birth.

GSK raises $1.5 billion from offloading Haleon stake at a discount

GSK has raised 1.25 billion pounds ($1.52 billion) from selling its entire remaining stake in consumer healthcare firm Haleon, the British drugmaker said on Friday. GSK sold around 385 million shares at 324 pence apiece, amounting to a 4.2% stake in Haleon. The company was formed in a merger of GSK and Pfizer's consumer healthcare businesses in 2019.

Americans divided as Supreme Court weighs abortion pill access, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

Americans are divided on whether women should have to see a doctor in person before receiving abortion pills, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found, as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether to reimpose that restriction on medication abortion. But broad bipartisan majorities opposed the idea of allowing states with abortion bans in place to block access to the procedure in certain emergency cases when it is needed to protect the mother's health, at issue in another case before the court.

US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday granted accelerated approval to Amgen's tarlatamab, a targeted immunotherapy for adults in the advanced stages of hard-to-treat small cell lung cancer that has worsened despite chemotherapy. The drug, marketed under the name Imdelltra, is part of Amgen's pipeline of bispecific antibodies designed to attach to a cancer cell and an immune cell, bringing them together so that the body's immune system can kill the cancer.

Properly cooked hamburgers pose no bird flu risk, US study finds

No bird flu virus was found after cooking ground beef to medium to well done, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a briefing on Thursday after conducting a study as it addresses concerns over an outbreak of the disease in dairy cattle. The findings, in which scientists injected high levels of an H5N1 bird flu virus surrogate into ground beef, indicate that properly cooking hamburgers to a temperature of about 145 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit (63 to 71 degrees Celsius) keeps them safe for consumers.

US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday unveiled a historic proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana, a rule that if enacted would also enable more research on its medicinal benefits. The proposal, first announced in April, would reclassify cannabis from a so-called schedule one drug to a schedule three. Schedule one drugs, such as heroin, are considered highly addictive with no medical benefits, while schedule three drugs are considered to have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence.

Obesity and high blood sugar play ever growing role in ill-health, study shows

Obesity, high blood sugar and high blood pressure among other metabolic issues now lead to almost 50% more years of healthy life lost to either disease or premature death than in 2000, a major international study showed on Thursday. Over the same period, the number of years lost due to factors associated with undernutrition for mothers and children, such as stunting or wasting, dropped by 71.5%.

Lilly's weekly insulin as effective as daily doses in studies

Eli Lilly said on Thursday its once-weekly insulin injection, efsitora, showed blood sugar reduction that was consistent with commonly used daily insulins across two studies in patients with type 2 diabetes. Lilly and Novo Nordisk are both developing weekly injections for long-acting insulins that could reduce the treatment burden for patients with diabetes.

Biogen, Ionis to discontinue development of experimental ALS drug

Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday they will terminate the development of their experimental treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after failing to show improvement in patients in an early-to-mid stage study. Shares of Biogen and Ionis were each down nearly 2% in premarket trading.

Investors demand clarity from Fresenius over dialysis group FMC

Investors demanded more clarity from German healthcare group Fresenius SE on Friday regarding its plans to cede strategic control over dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care. "The volatility at Fresenius Medical Care seems to repeatedly overshadow the recent positive operating developments at Fresenius and is also deterring many potential shareholders from investing in Fresenius," said Hendrik Schmidt, corporate governance expert at fund manager DWS.

