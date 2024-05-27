Left Menu

WHO Confident in Reaching Pandemic Accord Soon, Says Tedros

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed confidence that countries will soon reach a deal on a pandemic accord. This comes after failing to secure an agreement last week. Tedros remains optimistic, emphasizing that a shared commitment among member states still exists.

The head of the World Health Organization on Monday voiced confidence that countries would reach a deal on a pandemic accord after failing to produce an agreement last week.

"Of course, we all wish that we had been able to reach a consensus on the agreement in time for this health assembly, and cross the finish line," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told WHO member states at the opening of the U.N. health agency's annual assembly in Geneva.

"I remain confident that you still will, because where there is a will, there is a way. I know that there remains among you a common will to get this done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

