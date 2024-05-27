WHO, USAID Deliver Infectious Disease Isolation Unit to Tanzania-Uganda Border Community

The World Health Organization (WHO), with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has officially delivered a refurbished infectious disease isolation unit in Mutukula, a bustling Tanzania-Uganda border community, to the Ministry of Health in the Kagera Region. This critical facility aims to bolster screening measures for travellers at points of entry, serving as a vital tool in preventing cross-border transmission of diseases by detecting and restricting travel for exposed or ill individuals from affected areas.

Dr. Samwel Laizer, Kagera’s Regional Medical Officer, expressed gratitude for the timely provision of the isolation center, emphasizing its importance in fortifying the region's resilience against future outbreaks. The facility's establishment aligns with Tanzania's efforts to respond to emerging and re-emerging diseases, including the recent Marburg virus outbreak, which was swiftly contained through collaborative efforts between the Government, WHO, and partners.

The presence of this standardized isolation unit at the point of entry fulfills obligations outlined in the International Health Regulations (IHR) and recommendations post-Marburg outbreak, empowering countries to effectively prevent, prepare for, and respond to public health risks at Points of Entry (POEs). Dr. Charles Sagoe-Moses, WHO Tanzania's Country Representative, commended USAID for their timely financial support, underscoring the transformative impact the facility will have on communities' preparedness for future emergencies.

Replacing an old and dilapidated temporary tent, the new Mutukula Isolation Unit signifies a significant upgrade in case management and investigation capabilities, essential for controlling community transmission. Laura Chitterenden, Program Adviser for USAID/Tanzania, commended the Government of Tanzania for its commitment to enhancing the country's preparedness against outbreaks, affirming the facility's role as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Tanzania's health systems and advance the health for all agenda.