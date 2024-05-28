Left Menu

Netherlands to Supply Patriot Air Defence System to Ukraine

The Netherlands will deliver parts of a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine, with discussions ongoing with other countries to complete the system. Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren stated that the collaborative effort could provide Ukraine with at least one complete air defense system in the short term.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:38 IST
The Netherlands will deliver parts of a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine and is talking to other countries in order to assemble a complete system, Dutch Defence minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"With our offer, and if other potential partner countries are able to deliver parts and ammunition, we would be able to supply at least one complete system to Ukraine in the short term," Ollongren said.

