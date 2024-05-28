Netherlands to Supply Patriot Air Defence System to Ukraine

The Netherlands will deliver parts of a Patriot air defence system to Ukraine and is talking to other countries in order to assemble a complete system, Dutch Defence minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"With our offer, and if other potential partner countries are able to deliver parts and ammunition, we would be able to supply at least one complete system to Ukraine in the short term," Ollongren said.

