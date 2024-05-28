Portugal Pledges €126 Million Military Aid to Ukraine
Portugal has committed to providing military support to Ukraine worth at least €126 million ($137 million) this year, through an agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. This follows similar agreements made with Spain and Belgium earlier in the week.
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:39 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
Portugal will provide military support to Ukraine worth at least 126 million euros ($137 million) this year under an agreement signed on Tuesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Lisbon.
The bilateral pact, which covers the next decade, follows similar, if more sizeable, agreements signed by Zelenskiy with Spain and Belgium on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. ($1 = 0.9194 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Portugal
- Ukraine
- military support
- agreement
- Zelenskiy
- Montenegro
- bilateral pact
- euros
- Spain
- Belgium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy lauds U.S. aid package, asks Blinken for air defences
Zelenskiy lauds aid package, asks Blinken for air defences
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to visit Spain, meet king on Friday
Zelenskiy postpones travel abroad as Russian troops enter Ukraine border town
Zelenskiy postpones foreign travel, Russian infantry enters Ukraine border town