Left Menu

Portugal Pledges €126 Million Military Aid to Ukraine

Portugal has committed to providing military support to Ukraine worth at least €126 million ($137 million) this year, through an agreement signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. This follows similar agreements made with Spain and Belgium earlier in the week.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 28-05-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 21:39 IST
Portugal Pledges €126 Million Military Aid to Ukraine
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal will provide military support to Ukraine worth at least 126 million euros ($137 million) this year under an agreement signed on Tuesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Lisbon.

The bilateral pact, which covers the next decade, follows similar, if more sizeable, agreements signed by Zelenskiy with Spain and Belgium on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. ($1 = 0.9194 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024