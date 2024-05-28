Portugal Pledges €126 Million Military Aid to Ukraine

Portugal will provide military support to Ukraine worth at least 126 million euros ($137 million) this year under an agreement signed on Tuesday between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Lisbon.

The bilateral pact, which covers the next decade, follows similar, if more sizeable, agreements signed by Zelenskiy with Spain and Belgium on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. ($1 = 0.9194 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)