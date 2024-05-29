Tragic Well Incident in Kupwara: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalised after they fell into a well in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Five people fell unconscious while cleaning a well in the Satboon area of Kupwara, the officials said. The victims were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared two of them brought dead.

The doctors at the Kupwara hospital said the men had fallen unconscious due to lack of oxygen, they said. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad, they said.

