Left Menu

Tragic Well Incident in Kupwara: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized

Two people died and three were hospitalized after falling into a well in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims fell unconscious while cleaning the well due to lack of oxygen. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:51 IST
Tragic Well Incident in Kupwara: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and three others were hospitalised after they fell into a well in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

Five people fell unconscious while cleaning a well in the Satboon area of Kupwara, the officials said. The victims were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared two of them brought dead.

The doctors at the Kupwara hospital said the men had fallen unconscious due to lack of oxygen, they said. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024