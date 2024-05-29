Tragic Well Incident in Kupwara: Two Dead, Three Hospitalized
Two people died and three were hospitalized after falling into a well in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims fell unconscious while cleaning the well due to lack of oxygen. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Two people were killed and three others were hospitalised after they fell into a well in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
Five people fell unconscious while cleaning a well in the Satboon area of Kupwara, the officials said. The victims were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared two of them brought dead.
The doctors at the Kupwara hospital said the men had fallen unconscious due to lack of oxygen, they said. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad and Fareed Ahmad, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
President Ramaphosa Assures Support for Families of George Collapse Victims
Pope Francis urges international community to help flood victims in Afghanistan
Work of giving citizenship to those who are victims of partition has already started under CAA: PM Modi at LS poll rally in UP's Azamgarh.
Tragic Food Poisoning Incident: 90 Individuals Hospitalized in Maharashtra's Nanded
UAE flies first relief plane for flood-hit victims in Brazil