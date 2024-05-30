Left Menu

Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Nod for Heart Failure Medication

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received approval from the USFDA to market a generic version of Sacubitril and Valsartan tablets for treating heart failure. This product is equivalent to Novartis's Entresto and has significant market potential. Shares of Alembic Pharma closed slightly down at Rs 942.95 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:23 IST
Alembic Pharma Secures USFDA Nod for Heart Failure Medication
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication used to treat certain types of heart failure.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sacubitril and Valsartan Tablets in strengths of 24 mg/26 mg, 49 mg/51 mg, and 97 mg/103 mg, Alembic said in a regulatory filing.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to Novartis's Entresto tablets.

Sacubitril and Valsartan tablets are indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalisation for heart failure in adult patients with chronic heart failure.

It is also indicated for the treatment of symptomatic heart failure with systemic left ventricular systolic dysfunction in paediatric patients aged one year and older.

According to IQVIA, Sacubitril and Valsartan tablets have an estimated market size of USD 5.3 billion for twelve months ending March 2024.

Shares of Alembic Pharma on Thursday ended 0.34 per cent down at Rs 942.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024