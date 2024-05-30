Tragic End: IT Professional's Struggle with Depression

A 32-year-old IT professional being treated for depression and back pain allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh after wrapping a polythene bag tightly around his face and inhaling nitrogen from his mouth through a pipe, a police official said on Thursday.

As per police, Siddharth Khurana, who ended his life on Tuesday, left behind a 4-page suicide note in English in which he detailed his failures and said he was sick of living a ''miserable life''.

Quoting from the suicide note, police sources said the deceased had dwelt at length about surfing the internet to find out ways for an easy death.

After reading about hanging, consuming poison etc, he opted for inhaling nitrogen gas as it kills within 40 seconds, police sources said.

In the note, Khurana has mentioned actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide in Mumbai in June 2020, Misrod police station inspector Manishraj Bhadauriya told PTI but refused to elaborate.

''After being alerted, we entered Khurana's house, which was bolted from inside, on Tuesday,'' the official said.

An image of Khurana, clad in shorts and a black t-shirt, lying dead with a polythene bag around his face and a nitrogen cylinder nearby went viral on social media.

''Khurana hailed from Lucknow and was living in the house alone after his live-in partner left him a fortnight ago. He was employed with a a reputed IT company and was working from home since November. As per our probe, he was being treated for depression and back pain. The short post mortem report is awaited,'' Bhadauriya said.

''We will record the statement of his girlfriend. The body has been handed over to the kin,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)