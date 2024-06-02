Food Poisoning Scare at Erode Engineering College

In a disturbing incident, 42 students from a private engineering college in Erode fell ill after consuming food served at their hostel on Sunday morning.

Police said the students reported uneasiness and vomiting following their dinner. They were promptly taken to Erode District Medical College Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the condition of all affected students is currently stable.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the suspected food poisoning. Further updates are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)