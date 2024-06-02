Left Menu

Food Poisoning Scare at Erode Engineering College

Forty-two students from a private engineering college in Erode fell ill after consuming hostel food. They experienced uneasiness and vomiting and were taken to Erode District Medical College Hospital. All affected students are reported to be in stable condition.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 02-06-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 18:39 IST
Food Poisoning Scare at Erode Engineering College
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, 42 students from a private engineering college in Erode fell ill after consuming food served at their hostel on Sunday morning.

Police said the students reported uneasiness and vomiting following their dinner. They were promptly taken to Erode District Medical College Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the condition of all affected students is currently stable.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the suspected food poisoning. Further updates are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024