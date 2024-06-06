WHO Confirms First Human Case of Avian Influenza A(H5N2) in Mexico
The World Health Organization confirmed the first laboratory-confirmed human case of avian influenza A(H5N2) in Mexico on Wednesday. This fatal case marks a significant concern for global health as authorities work to contain the spread and study the virus' impact on humans.
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 01:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 01:06 IST
The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it has confirmed a fatal case in the the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with avian influenza A(H5N2) in Mexico.
