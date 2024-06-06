Millions at Risk from Heat Stroke as Haj Coincides with Mecca's Hottest Month

As millions of Muslims prepare for the annual Haj pilgrimage, concerns grow over the risk of heat stroke, especially with Mecca's temperatures soaring above 50 degrees Celsius.

Elderly pilgrims and those with chronic illnesses are particularly vulnerable. To address this, Saudi authorities are implementing various strategies including advanced cloud seeding techniques, hydration stations, and educational campaigns to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

Over two million Muslims are expected to embark on this religious journey between June 14 and June 19, marking a significant convergence of faith, but also highlighting the urgent need for effective heat management practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)