IIT-Kanpur to Establish SMRT and 500-Bed Super-Specialty Hospital

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, in a move poised to significantly bolster healthcare infrastructure, approved the establishment of the School of Medical Research and Technology (SMRT) along with a 500-bed super-specialty hospital under IIT-Kanpur's administration. This landmark decision came during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

A government statement elaborated that IIT-Kanpur agreed to the state's stipulated conditions and restrictions, highlighting the viability and necessity of setting up this advanced medical institute in Kanpur. The project is set to receive funding from the Uttar Pradesh government, contributing Rs 50 crore over five years to facilitate its execution.

Starting from the financial year 2024-25, an annual sum of Rs 10 crore will be allocated to IIT-Kanpur for five years. The IIT will bear the operational costs of SMRT and the associated hospital. Additionally, under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the hospital will provide medical services to underprivileged patients via the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana at standardized rates.

