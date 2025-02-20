Left Menu

Delhi Cabinet Greenlights Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

The Delhi Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. The previous government had blocked the scheme, preventing residents from accessing its benefits. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the reintroduction of 14 pending CAG reports at her first press conference.

Delhi Cabinet Greenlights Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move during its inaugural session, the newly-formed Delhi Cabinet has sanctioned the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme within the national capital.

At her maiden press conference, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the prior AAP administration for its refusal to activate the scheme, which had denied the citizenry valuable healthcare benefits.

The Cabinet also resolved to introduce 14 outstanding CAG reports at the upcoming assembly session, marking an assertive start to the new government's term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

