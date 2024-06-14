Left Menu

E. Coli Outbreak Hits Popular Virginia Lake: Over 20 Infected, Health Officials Warn

An E. coli outbreak at Lake Anna, a popular recreational destination in Virginia, has infected over 20 people, mostly children, with at least nine hospitalized. The Virginia Department of Health is conducting further investigations and reminds swimmers of safety precautions.

14-06-2024
AI Generated Representative Image

Health officials are investigating an E. coli outbreak at Lake Anna in central Virginia, with over 20 reported infections and nine hospitalizations.

Most affected individuals are children, with additional cases under investigation. The outbreak coincides with Memorial Day activities.

Authorities emphasize safety measures for swimmers and await water quality test results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

