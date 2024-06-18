Heroic Army Doctor Saves Life Mid-Air on Pune-Chandigarh Flight

In a heroic act of bravery and medical expertise, Major Simrat Rajdeep Singh, an army medical officer, saved the life of a critically ill passenger onboard a Pune-Chandigarh flight. The incident occurred mid-flight when a 27-year-old man, boarding from Goa, began experiencing severe respiratory distress at 39,000 feet.

Following rapid clinical assessment, Singh identified that the patient, burdened with poor renal function and accelerated hypertension, required immediate intervention. Utilizing the aircraft's medical emergency kit, Singh administered emergency drugs and oxygen while coordinating with the crew to initiate an emergency landing.

The flight diverted to Mumbai, where emergency services were on standby. The patient was quickly transferred to R N Cooper Hospital for further treatment, including urgent dialysis, which stabilized his condition. The Indian Army lauded Singh's critical response and dedication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)