Heroic Army Doctor Saves Life Mid-Air on Pune-Chandigarh Flight

Major Simrat Rajdeep Singh, an army medical officer, saved a critically ill passenger's life during a Pune-Chandigarh flight by providing emergency medical care and ensuring an emergency landing in Mumbai. The passenger, suffering from respiratory distress and kidney issues, was stabilized and later treated in a hospital.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:21 IST
In a heroic act of bravery and medical expertise, Major Simrat Rajdeep Singh, an army medical officer, saved the life of a critically ill passenger onboard a Pune-Chandigarh flight. The incident occurred mid-flight when a 27-year-old man, boarding from Goa, began experiencing severe respiratory distress at 39,000 feet.

Following rapid clinical assessment, Singh identified that the patient, burdened with poor renal function and accelerated hypertension, required immediate intervention. Utilizing the aircraft's medical emergency kit, Singh administered emergency drugs and oxygen while coordinating with the crew to initiate an emergency landing.

The flight diverted to Mumbai, where emergency services were on standby. The patient was quickly transferred to R N Cooper Hospital for further treatment, including urgent dialysis, which stabilized his condition. The Indian Army lauded Singh's critical response and dedication.

