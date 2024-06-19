Left Menu

Gaza Conflict: Israel's Offensive Results in High Casualties

Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of 37,396 Palestinians and injured 85,523 since Oct. 7. In the past 24 hours alone, 24 Palestinians have been killed and 71 wounded, according to Gaza's health ministry.

