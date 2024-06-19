Gaza Conflict: Israel's Offensive Results in High Casualties
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of 37,396 Palestinians and injured 85,523 since Oct. 7. In the past 24 hours alone, 24 Palestinians have been killed and 71 wounded, according to Gaza's health ministry.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:58 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 37,396 Palestinians and wounded 85,523 since Oct. 7, Gaza's health ministry said on Wednesday.
A total of 24 Palestinians have been killed and 71 have been wounded in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Gaza
- conflict
- offensive
- casualties
- health ministry
- death toll
- wounded
- Palestinians
- military
Advertisement