VP Dhankhar Calls for United Effort to Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease by 2047
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged a collective effort to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047. Speaking at an event on World Sickle Cell Day, he lauded PM Modi's National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. He also highlighted India's economic progress and praised Madhya Pradesh's bold governance decisions.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called for a united effort to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national programme launched earlier from Shahdol in 2023.
Speaking at a programme in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh on 'World Sickle Cell Day,' Dhankhar emphasized that the eradication of sickle cell disease would be a landmark achievement for a developed India by 2047.
He praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for making bold governance decisions and highlighted India's economic rise from being smaller than London and Paris in 1989 to surpassing Brazil, Canada, England, and France.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Counting of votes begins for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.
Counting of votes begins for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh
"Counting centres equipped with all necessary facilities": Madhya Pradesh CEO
BJP Dominates Madhya Pradesh: Sweeping All 29 Lok Sabha Seats
BJP Sweeps Madhya Pradesh with Decisive Leads in All 29 Lok Sabha Seats