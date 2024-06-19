Left Menu

VP Dhankhar Calls for United Effort to Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease by 2047

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged a collective effort to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047. Speaking at an event on World Sickle Cell Day, he lauded PM Modi's National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. He also highlighted India's economic progress and praised Madhya Pradesh's bold governance decisions.

PTI | Dindori | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:07 IST
VP Dhankhar Calls for United Effort to Eradicate Sickle Cell Disease by 2047
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday called for a united effort to eradicate sickle cell disease by 2047, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national programme launched earlier from Shahdol in 2023.

Speaking at a programme in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh on 'World Sickle Cell Day,' Dhankhar emphasized that the eradication of sickle cell disease would be a landmark achievement for a developed India by 2047.

He praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for making bold governance decisions and highlighted India's economic rise from being smaller than London and Paris in 1989 to surpassing Brazil, Canada, England, and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024